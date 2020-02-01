Madagascar welcomes India's help to deal with floods; PM Ntsay says Indian Navy's presence is welcomed

The Prime minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay has thanked India for the relief assistance to the African country in the aftermath of the devastating floods. PM Ntsay said Indian Navy's presence is a "welcomed" one. India, last week, launched Operation Vanilla and diverted INS Airavat with relief material to the country.

Speaking in the presence of Indian envoy to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar and Commander Sunil Sankar, Commanding Officer Airavat, PM Ntsay while expressing his country's "deep gratitude and deep thanks for the welcome aid" said, "We have a close history between India and Madagascar and we are proud of this, the witness of solidarity and generosity and brotherhood between" both the countries.

He said both countries enjoy, "excellent relation", adding, he is "proud" to "witness of solidarity and generosity and brotherhood between" the two countries.

The Navy Ship Airavat brought with it much needed relief material comprising disaster relief stores, tents, blankets, clothing, food and medicines. The medical team that arrived on the ship has set up a medical camp at the northern port city of Antsiranana to provide help to the locals impacted by the flooding.

