Emmanuel Macron in India LIVE: French president lands in Jaipur ahead of Republic Day celebrations
French President Emmanuel Macron was welcomed by Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar at Jaipur airport. Photograph:(Reuters)
France President Emmanuel Macron in India: The French leader's engagements with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to focus on Indo-French 'trust-based cooperation' in defence, climate change and poverty alleviation domains alongside consistent expansion of people-to-people exchange of ideas and expressions.
Emmanuel Macron in India: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in western India's Jaipur city ahead of attending Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2024, where he has been invited as chief guest. Macron will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a tour of heritage sites and a roadshow. Macron's visit coincides with the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.
