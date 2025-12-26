/PM Modi leaves, flower pots vanish: Lucknow’s viral ‘Gamla Chori’ caught on camera

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Lucknow’s Rashtra Prerna Sthal on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee to honour his life and ideals. The surrounding green corridor was decorated with plenty of flower pots(gamla). But as soon as the event ended, and PM Modi left, people were seen carrying the flower pots. Videos of people loading the pots in their vehicle were captured and posted on social media by passersby.

These videos have since gone viral on social media, with a few pointing out that people carrying flags of the BJP were also involved in vandalism and damage of public property.

Many accused the lack of civic sense of Indians. At the same time, some came in support of PM Modi, “Did the Prime Minister ask for flower pots, did the Prime Minister tell the administration that they should not waste money on the silly, did the Prime Minister express disappointment at this unnecessary, facile show?”

Spread over 65 acres, the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal is dedicated to Shyama Prashad Mukhyapadhyay, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is shaped like a lotus, resembling the electoral symbol of Bharatiya Janata Party.