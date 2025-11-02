/Lt Governor Manoj Sinha felicitates winners of Kashmir Marathon 2025 in Srinagar

In a vibrant celebration of athleticism and unity, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today felicitated the winners of the Kashmir Marathon 2025 at a grand ceremony held in Srinagar. The event, featuring full and half marathons of 42 km and 21 km respectively, was organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department and drew an impressive 1,100 runners from 27 states and Union Territories, as well as 11 foreign countries, marking it as a mega international spectacle in the Union Territory.

Addressing the participants, marathon enthusiasts, and officials, the Lieutenant Governor hailed the indomitable spirit of the 1,100 runners as a powerful testament to the marathon's role in fostering unity and brotherhood through shared experiences.

"Within just two years since its inception, the Kashmir Marathon has emerged as one of the most prestigious running tournaments in the country. It has instilled a deep sense of pride and passion among the people, inspiring a new generation of runners. I am confident that in the near future, the Kashmir Marathon will generate even greater interest and participation, serving as a major economic catalyst for our tourism sector," Sinha remarked.

Highlighting the marathon's significance amid the profound transformations in Jammu & Kashmir since 2019, the Lieutenant Governor conveyed to international participants that these positive changes have been made possible under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the crown jewel of India, blessed with rich heritage and vibrant culture. It is a paradise on earth, renowned for its natural beauty and timeless ideals of humanism, communal harmony, and peace. I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for the historic transformation in this land, building a Jammu and Kashmir that seamlessly harmonises modernity and spirituality. Today, it marches forward with unwavering passion and resolve," he added.

Sinha urged the people of Jammu & Kashmir to leverage the opportunities presented by the Kashmir Marathon to showcase the UT's immense potential on the global stage.

"Let us utilise this international event to highlight our priceless cultural heritage, arts, crafts, and unique traditions. Let this grand running spectacle become a powerful medium to showcase the change and our achievements. Let us project our handicrafts, handlooms, and tourism sector onto the world map," the Lieutenant Governor appealed.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Shri Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Dr Ashish Chandra Verma; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Shri Anshul Garg; DIG Central Kashmir Range, Shri Rajiv Pandey; SSP Srinagar, Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shri Akshay Labroo; and other senior officials from the civil and police administration.