Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases second list of candidates for LS polls
Story highlights
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As India heads towards general elections, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has released its second list of candidates.
Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the CAA is completely insignificant in Assam, from where there will be the "least number of applications" for Indian citizenship.
"CAA is completely insignificant in Assam; the state will have the least number of applications on the portal," Sarma told a press conference here.
Days after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was notified by the Indian government, the country's Home Minister Amit Shah, said that the law will never be taken back and no compromise with it will be made by the BJP-led government.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday that his party has finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and all his "concerns" were addressed.
Citing sources PTI reports that Paswan's party may contest on five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.
BJP's latest list of candidates includes political big wigs like Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and Anurag Singh Thakur, as well as three former chief ministers including Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana.
Khattar as per PTI, will be contesting from Karnal, while Piyush Goyal will be making his Lok Sabha poll debut from Mumbai North.
India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The list includes candidates for various states, with Maharashtra and Karnataka having the highest number of seats - 20 each. Gujarat, Haryana, and Telangana follow with seven, six, and six seats, respectively. Other states with candidates announced include Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and the union territories of Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
The announcement comes after the BJP released its first list of candidates for 195 Lok Sabha seats on March 2, confirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's candidacy from Varanasi for the third consecutive time.