Lockdown exemptions misconstrued, social distancing norms flouted in several places

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced lockdown exemptions from April 20.

The move was aimed at providing relief to farmers and daily wage labourers. But in many places across India, this has been interpreted as a complete repeal of all restrictions, resulting in utter disregard for social distancing.

The market was allowed to remain open to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods but the government failed to anticipate what unfolded as massive crowds thronged the mandi, disregarding social distancing norms.

Government authorities are finding it difficult to manage the large number of people who are turning up by the hour. Not just markets, traffic jams were reported in multiple areas in Mumbai as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his decision to partially reopen businesses.