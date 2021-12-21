LIVE PM Modi in Prayagraj: PM transfers Rs 10 billion to various self-help groups' bank accounts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI
Prime Minister Modi will transfer around Rs 10 billion in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16,00,000 women members of the SHGs.
Prayagraj: PM Narendra Modi addresses public at the launch of 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana'; CM Yogi Adityanath, Mathura MP Hema Malini and others present at the event
"The state has worked for women empowerment. This scheme will benefit the daughters of state," says PM Modi
This program is to honor women. The PM has done the work of moving half of the population forward with 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme since 2014: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at One of its kind program being held as per the vision to empower women, especially at grassroot level
Addressing a programme in Prayagraj. #NariShaktiDeshKiShakti
Prayagraj: PM transfers Rs 1000 cr in bank accounts of various SHGs, also transfers money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme,which provides assistance to girl child. He also laid foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units