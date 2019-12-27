As it happened: Mission Smart cities 2020

WION New Delhi, Delhi, India Dec 27, 2019, 05.00 PM (IST)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri Photograph: WION Web Team

Follow Us

Dec 27, 2019, 09.07 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 09.07 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 09.07 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 07.18 PM

'By 2030, 40% Indian population will live in urban areas', Guest of Honour Mr Hardeep Singh Puri reveals government's 3-level Smart City Mission strategy
×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 07.17 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 06.31 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 06.04 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.57 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.49 PM

'Unless India has the smart infrastructure, better planning, we won't see much change', says Getamber Anand, Chairman & Managing Director, ATS Infrastructure Ltd
×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.47 PM

Municipal corporations and City Development authorities are no doing their job efficiently, says Manoj Gaur, Managing Director, Gaurs Group
×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.35 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.34 PM

'India's urbanisation story needs to be rewritten, says Mr Rajive Kumar, Chairman, UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority
×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.27 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.25 PM

'Delhi needs to redevelop, needs to integrate heritage with technology', says Leenu Sahgal, Commissioner (Planning)
×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.20 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.07 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.06 PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi launched this ambitious programme in 2015 to ensure that India catches up with the world and through smart cities programme, cities of the next generation could come into effect.
×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.06 PM

Smart cities are the future of cities in the world. The idea of smart cities rests on the idea of using sophisticated technology to solve civic, transportation and environmental issues which affect all cities of the world.
×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.04 PM

×

 

Dec 27, 2019, 05.01 PM

×

 