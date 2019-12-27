As it happened: Mission Smart cities 2020

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri Photograph: WION Web Team
Dec 27, 2019, 09.07 PM
'A government which is elected with a majority is sensitive to public opinion. If that opinion is being manipulated, then some of us will react to it in a hard-hitting way', says Guest of Honour Mr. @HardeepSPuri, MoS, @MoHUA_India
Dec 27, 2019, 09.07 PM
'Most problems have simple answers: Water is a national problem, PM addresses it, he has set up a water ministry', says MoS of @MoHUA_India, Mr. @HardeepSPuri
Dec 27, 2019, 09.07 PM
'The 20 Smart City projects announced in 2016 will be kicking by 2021', says Guest of Honour Mr. @HardeepSPuri, MoS, @MoHUA_India
Dec 27, 2019, 07.18 PM
'By 2030, 40% Indian population will live in urban areas', Guest of Honour Mr Hardeep Singh Puri reveals government's 3-level Smart City Mission strategy
Dec 27, 2019, 07.17 PM
Session 3 |Mission Smart Cities 2020: Making India Smart
Urbanisation trend is evolving, India to invest USD 75 BN in its urban infrastructure: Guest of Honour Mr. @HardeepSPuri, Minister of State, @MoHUA_India
Dec 27, 2019, 06.31 PM
Session 3 |Mission Smart Cities 2020: Making India Smart
Guest of Honour Mr. @HardeepSPuri, Minister of State, @MoHUA_India, @MoCA_GoI and @CimGOI reveals India's Smart Cities Mission report card.
Dec 27, 2019, 06.04 PM
Session 2 | India's Real Estate Outlook: Growth, Sustainability & Economy
'Supply is ready, demand is there, we need to find loopholes in policies that prevent the buyer from investing': Getamber Anand
Dec 27, 2019, 05.57 PM
Session 2 | India's Real Estate Outlook: Growth, Sustainability & Economy
'Developers are following the bylaws and procedures, but the local authorities aren't doing their job. We need discipline', says Manoj Gaur, MD, @gaursons_india
Dec 27, 2019, 05.49 PM
'Unless India has the smart infrastructure, better planning, we won't see much change', says Getamber Anand, Chairman & Managing Director, ATS Infrastructure Ltd
Dec 27, 2019, 05.47 PM
Municipal corporations and City Development authorities are no doing their job efficiently, says Manoj Gaur, Managing Director, Gaurs Group
Dec 27, 2019, 05.35 PM
'India's #SmartCities mission promises a better quality of life in the face of growing urbanisation. Like all paradigm shifts, this one too needs a collective push from all stakeholders'
Dec 27, 2019, 05.34 PM
'India's urbanisation story needs to be rewritten, says Mr Rajive Kumar, Chairman, UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority
Dec 27, 2019, 05.27 PM
Dec 27, 2019, 05.25 PM
'Delhi needs to redevelop, needs to integrate heritage with technology', says Leenu Sahgal, Commissioner (Planning)
Dec 27, 2019, 05.20 PM
'Delhi needs to redevelop, needs to integrate heritage with technology', says Leenu Sahgal, Commissioner (Planning), @official_dda
Dec 27, 2019, 05.07 PM
Dec 27, 2019, 05.06 PM
Prime minister Narendra Modi launched this ambitious programme in 2015 to ensure that India catches up with the world and through smart cities programme, cities of the next generation could come into effect.
Dec 27, 2019, 05.06 PM
Smart cities are the future of cities in the world. The idea of smart cities rests on the idea of using sophisticated technology to solve civic, transportation and environmental issues which affect all cities of the world.
Dec 27, 2019, 05.04 PM
Dec 27, 2019, 05.01 PM
