LIVE Maharashtra Political Crisis Updates: Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena’s ‘urgent petiton’ against floor test today

highlights Maharashtra Political Crisis live updates: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday termed the Maharashtra Governor's order asking the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove majority in the House as "unlawful", saying that the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs. Raut also took a dig at governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, saying that he acted swiftly after a group of BJP leaders met him and urged him to ask the government to prove its majority in the Assembly in view of the rebellion in the ruling Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Political Crisis live updates: On June 21, 2022, Eknath Shinde, a top Shiv Sena official, and a number of other MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance moved to Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat, throwing the coalition into disarray and sparking the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis. Later, the gang relocated to Guwahati in Assam, another state dominated by the BJP. Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena, blamed the BJP for inciting a rebellion inside his party and trying to destabilise the MVA coalition government.

A few days later, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement that he was prepared to step down as both the alliance's leader and as Chief Minister.

Eknath Shinde filed a petition with the Supreme Court of India on June 26 in an effort to overturn the decision to deny the Deputy Speaker's motion for no-confidence. Additionally, they contested the 16 of them's disqualification defence.

At least 20 MLAs in Shinde's camp, according to Shiv Sena, were in contact with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Some of them opposed the breakaway group's fusion with the BJP.

In order to allow the dissident MLAs time, the Supreme Court of India ordered the Deputy Speaker to postpone the following hearing until July 11 during the hearing that took place on June 27. Additionally, it requested that Deputy Speaker Zirwal submit a thorough affidavit about the motion of no confidence that was brought against him.

Threats to us and our families make it unconducive to pursue matters in Mumbai, the rebel attorney said in response to a question regarding the rebels' approach to the Bombay High Court during the hearing.

Devendra Fadnavis met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 28 and formally requested that he call a vote of no confidence in Uddhav Thackeray.