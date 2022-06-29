LIVE Maharashtra Political Crisis Updates: Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena’s ‘urgent petiton’ against floor test today

This is the third time in two days that Singhal, the Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, has met the dissidents. (Image credits: twitter/Sarangsspeaks) Photograph: Twitter
Maharashtra Political Crisis live updates: On June 21, 2022, Eknath Shinde, a top Shiv Sena official, and a number of other MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance moved to Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat, throwing the coalition into disarray and sparking the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis. Later, the gang relocated to Guwahati in Assam, another state dominated by the BJP. Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena, blamed the BJP for inciting a rebellion inside his party and trying to destabilise the MVA coalition government.
A few days later, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement that he was prepared to step down as both the alliance's leader and as Chief Minister.
Eknath Shinde filed a petition with the Supreme Court of India on June 26 in an effort to overturn the decision to deny the Deputy Speaker's motion for no-confidence. Additionally, they contested the 16 of them's disqualification defence.
At least 20 MLAs in Shinde's camp, according to Shiv Sena, were in contact with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Some of them opposed the breakaway group's fusion with the BJP.
In order to allow the dissident MLAs time, the Supreme Court of India ordered the Deputy Speaker to postpone the following hearing until July 11 during the hearing that took place on June 27. Additionally, it requested that Deputy Speaker Zirwal submit a thorough affidavit about the motion of no confidence that was brought against him.
Threats to us and our families make it unconducive to pursue matters in Mumbai, the rebel attorney said in response to a question regarding the rebels' approach to the Bombay High Court during the hearing.
Devendra Fadnavis met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 28 and formally requested that he call a vote of no confidence in Uddhav Thackeray.
"We will reach Mumbai tomorrow. 50 MLAs are with us. We've 2/3 majority. We are not worried about any floor test. We will pass all things and no one can stop us. In democracy majority matters and we're having that" says Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/cEmwwdICgZ— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who are lodged in jail, move Supreme Court seeking permission to attend the floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow.— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Supreme Court agrees to hear their plea today evening.
(file pics) pic.twitter.com/0YC0cClLPh
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who have been camping here for last one week, are likely to leave for Goa this afternoon, en route Mumbai.
A SpiceJet aircraft has been hired and the flight is expected to leave Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for Goa's Dabolim airport at around 3 pm, sources privy to the development told PTI.
The 39 rebel Shiva Sena MLAs and some independent MLAs are going to travel together in one aircraft to Goa and from there they are likely to travel to Mumbai.
The development came a day after Maharashtra's opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai, requesting him to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear at 5 pm a plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.
A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala took note of submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove majority at 11 am on Thursday.
'Unlawful', says Shiv Sena''s Sanjay Raut after Maharashtra Governor orders floor test
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday termed as "unlawful" the Maharashtra Governor`s order calling for a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and said the ruling coalition of Sena, NCP and Congress, will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice on this issue.
The remarks of the Shiv Sena leader come after the Governor ordered a floor test to be held in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30 stating that the "present political scenario" unfolding in the state painted a "very disturbing picture."Speaking to media persons here, Raut said, "It`s called Jet speed. The Governor was waiting for this moment only. We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor`s decision to call for a floor test).