LIVE Maharashtra Assembly Session: 'Yes, it's an ED govt-govt of Eknath Devendra'

New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 12:38 PM(IST) Edited By: Nikhil Pandey

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shows victory sign as he arrives to attend the special session of the State Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI

Following Sunday's significant victory in which Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was chosen Speaker, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra administration will be put to the test today. The State Legislative Assembly's two-day special session follows a high-stakes political thriller in which the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dictatorship was overthrown and replaced by a new government led by dissident Shiv Sena MLA Shinde.

Today is the second day of the special session of the state Legislative Assembly, and the new Maharashtra government, which took office after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde's 10-day revolt brought the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) down, will face a floor test.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and a group of Shiv Sena legislators met with Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, BJP legislators, and other party leaders earlier on Sunday evening to plan a strategy for the floor test.

Rahul Narwekar of the BJP defeated Rajan Salvi of the Shiv Sena to become the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, giving the Shinde-led camp and the BJP a significant victory. Bharat Gogawale, the Shiv Sena's (Eknath Shinde faction) chief whip, has petitioned the Assembly Speaker to suspend 16 party MLAs for breaking the whip. The Speaker's office confirmed that notice of suspension would be given to the 16 MLAs.

Jul 04, 2022, 12:38 PM (IST)

Jul 04, 2022, 11:54 AM (IST)

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde wins floor test with 164 MLAs

With 164 MLAs, the newly constituted Maharashtra government under Eknath Shinde passed today's floor test in the state Assembly. This follows Sunday's significant victory in which Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was chosen as Speaker. The State Legislative Assembly's two-day special session comes after a high-stakes political drama that saw a rebel faction led by Shinde overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration and take power in coalition with the BJP.

Jul 04, 2022, 11:34 AM (IST)

Jul 04, 2022, 11:34 AM (IST)

164 people voted in favour of Eknath Shinde during the Assembly's vote on trust. Votes from the opposition benches against the trust vote will now be counted.
Jul 04, 2022, 11:31 AM (IST)

The Eknath Shinde-led government has reached a majority of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, though the head count is still ongoing.

Jul 04, 2022, 10:05 AM (IST)

'Not demotion': Raj Thackeray on Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra deputy chief minister 

Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, sent congratulations to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on his appointment as the state's deputy chief minister and praised him for accepting the junior position in the cabinet despite having served as chief minister twice before.

Fadnavis first asserted that he was not a member of the new administration and said that he would continue to assist it from outside. However, he agreed to serve as a deputy in the cabinet on the orders of the party high command.

Devendra Fadnavis was not "demotioned," according to Thackeray, who claimed that it was done to accomplish a target.

Jul 04, 2022, 09:58 AM (IST)

Jul 04, 2022, 09:56 AM (IST)

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale (Eknath Shinde faction) has petitioned the Assembly Speaker to suspend 16 party MLAs for breaking the whip. The Speaker's office confirms that notice of suspension would be given to the 16 MLAs.



