Live: First batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets inducted into Indian Air Force

Indian Air force formally inducted the Rafale aircraft in the 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' at Air Force Station, Ambala. Photograph: Twitter
Sep 10, 2020, 10.58 AM
Ambala: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly witness air display of Rafale fighter aircraft flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft in arrow formation pic.twitter.com/l6lAbTNsNJ— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
Sep 10, 2020, 10.32 AM
LIVE | Defence Minister @rajnathsingh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France @florence_parly, witness the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the #Rafale induction ceremony, at #Ambala airbase.— WION (@WIONews) September 10, 2020
Follow for updates: https://t.co/q8v5nae3Rj pic.twitter.com/cFQXjtovvF
Sep 10, 2020, 10.30 AM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, witness the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony, at Ambala airbase pic.twitter.com/qJOSJGetQl— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
Sep 10, 2020, 09.34 AM
Ten Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for imparting training to IAF pilots. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.
The second batch of four to five Rafale jets is likely to arrive in India by November.
Out of 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets.
The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.
Meteor is a next generation beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) designed to revolutionise air-to-air combat. The weapon has been developed by MBDA to combat common threats facing the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Sweden.
Sep 10, 2020, 09.31 AM
Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly receives a ceremonial Guard of Honour on her arrival at Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
She will attend the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/6XHwxXhbZV
Sep 10, 2020, 09.31 AM
#WATCH Florence Parly, Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives at Delhi's Palam airport. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at Air Force Station, Ambala pic.twitter.com/Z2V086HouC— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
Sep 10, 2020, 09.30 AM
#WATCH Rafale fighter aircraft at the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, today morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force, today. pic.twitter.com/aM8JVkXdQm— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
Sep 10, 2020, 09.25 AM
Rafale fighter aircraft at the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, today morning.— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force, today. pic.twitter.com/Pgz82SeCHv
Sep 10, 2020, 09.25 AM
The Indian Air Force will formally induct the #Rafale aircraft today at 10 am, at Air Force Station in #Ambalahttps://t.co/7YX2EtgNPR— WION (@WIONews) September 10, 2020
Sep 10, 2020, 09.24 AM
The induction is significant as it comes at a time India is engaged in an escalating border row with China in eastern Ladakh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to formally induct the five Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala airbase today pic.twitter.com/wxZ8vSXhmJ— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020