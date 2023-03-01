LIVE Blog | Tripura Assembly Elections Results 2023: Tripura CM Manik Saha wins from Bordowali constituency, Tipra Motha can become the king-maker

Town Bardowali: The BJP’s face in the polls, Chief Minister Manik Saha, is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency located on the outskirts of Agartala city. Saha is locked in a keen contest with the Congress’s three-term MLA Ashish Kumar Saha.



Agartala: Contrary to CM Saha’s explanation, the Agartala constituency, most of which is located in the heart of the capital city, saw 84.13 per cent voter turnout, from where senior Congress leader and ex-minister Sudip Roy Barman, the six-term MLA, is taking on the BJP’s greenhorn candidate Papia Dutta.



Dhanpur: The Dhanpur seat in Sepahijala district is witnessing a keen fight between Union minister Pratima Bhoumik and the CPI(M)’s 42-year-old candidate Kaushik Chanda, who is contesting the election for the first time.



Sabroom: The CPI(M) state secretary, Jitendra Chaudhury, who is touted to be the CM candidate of the Left-Congress combine, is contesting from the Sabroom constituency in South Tripura. He is pitted against the BJP’s incumbent MLA Shankar Roy, who had won with a margin of 2182 votes in the 2018 polls.

Kailashahar: The Kailashahar seat in Unakoti district is also likely to witness a fierce fight, where state Congress chief and ex-minister Birajit Sinha is pitted against former CPI(M) MLA Moboswor Ali, who switched to the BJP just ahead of the polls.