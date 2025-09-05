/Punjab flood crisis: Death toll at 43 and 1,900 villages affected

Flood has reached unprecedented levels in Punjab, with 1900 villages affected across all the 23 districts. Nearly 438,000 acres of cropland have been submerged. The death toll has reached 43, and the number of displaced people has reached over 3.54 lakh people. Extreme monsoon rainfall, specifically August rainfall, reached 74% above normal, the highest in 25 years. Dam water releases from Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar flowed into already swollen rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi.