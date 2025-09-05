Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Punjab flood crisis: Death toll at 43 and 1,900 villages affected
Live

Punjab flood crisis: Death toll at 43 and 1,900 villages affected

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 12:52 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 13:13 IST
Punjab flood crisis: Death toll at 43 and 1,900 villages affected

NDRF teams carry out Flood Water Rescue (FWR) operations in flood-affected areas of Punjab Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The flood situation deteriorates in Punjab, as the death toll on Wednesday reached 43. Following the incessant rains, Ludhiana is on high alert and under immense pressure on the embankment. The Indo-Pak border has also sustained severe damage, impacting the BSF posts. 

Flood has reached unprecedented levels in Punjab, with 1900 villages affected across all the 23 districts. Nearly 438,000 acres of cropland have been submerged. The death toll has reached 43, and the number of displaced people has reached over 3.54 lakh people. Extreme monsoon rainfall, specifically August rainfall, reached 74% above normal, the highest in 25 years. Dam water releases from Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar flowed into already swollen rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi.

13:13:44
Punjab sees record demand for boats
12:54:53
Ludhiana on high alert

The Ludhiana district administration has issued a high alert after an embankment in the eastern part of the district came under intense pressure due to the heavy flow of water from the Sutlej river, threatening several villages.

About the Author

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Share on twitter

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

Trending Topics