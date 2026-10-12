Opposition party leaders are set to assemble at India Gate on Monday and move to the Supreme Court to meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant after 4 pm. They have also urged people to join their next round of protests. The move comes after security forces clamped down on thousands of protesters to stop a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led movement seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal urging people to join the protest said, “We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday - against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime.”

“INDIA MPs, leaders, workers and all concerned citizens will be holding a huge protest march against Gyanesh & Co, and a delegation of our senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Hon’ble CJI for his intervention in this crisis," he added.

On Sunday, CJI Surya Kant declined the request of INDIA bloc leaders for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities ahead of their planned march to the Supreme Court, stating that they should instead approach the court by filing a petition, as the matter is already sub judice.

The CJI’s email response also detailed the grounds for the rejection of the request.