Opposition party leaders are set to assemble at India Gate on Monday and move to the Supreme Court to meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant after 4 pm. They have also urged people to join their next round of protests. The move comes after security forces clamped down on thousands of protesters to stop a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led movement seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal urging people to join the protest said, “We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday - against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime.”
“INDIA MPs, leaders, workers and all concerned citizens will be holding a huge protest march against Gyanesh & Co, and a delegation of our senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Hon’ble CJI for his intervention in this crisis," he added.
On Sunday, CJI Surya Kant declined the request of INDIA bloc leaders for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities ahead of their planned march to the Supreme Court, stating that they should instead approach the court by filing a petition, as the matter is already sub judice.
The CJI’s email response also detailed the grounds for the rejection of the request.
The CJI said the meeting would be inappropriate, as the issues raised by the opposition were already sub judice before the Supreme Court, reported LiveLaw, citing sources.
“The Jantar Mantar belongs to THE PEOPLE OF INDIA. Did the Ministry of Home Affairs consult with the people of India? Were any stakeholders consulted? Were any organisations consulted?,” wrote CJP's Saurav Das on X.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday (Oct 12) declined requests from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, who wanted to meet him Monday to apprise him about "vote chori" allegations amid protests in Delhi seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. In a letter responding to Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the CJI listed the powers of the apex court and clarified that the matter is sub-judice and hence a meeting on the same issue would not be legal. The CJI cited the separation of powers doctrine and saying that the issues raised involved matters pending before the Court.
Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "We are demanding justice, nothing else. This is for people, for humankind, for justice...We want justice and nothing else."
The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a committee to identify alternative and suitable locations to replace the existing designated site for citizens to hold protests or sit-ins.
Based on the committee's recommendations, the notification designating Jantar Mantar as a protest site has been revoked. In its place, three new sites have been designated for holding protests or sit-ins.
These sites are: Ramlila Maidan, Burari Maidan, CBD Ground, East Delhi
The Supreme Court has clarified that it has neither approved, nor disapproved the alleged changes to the (declaration in) From-6 in its judgement that held the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) constitutionally valid.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi verbally reiterated what the Chief Justice of India (CJI) had said in an earlier hearing of a separate plea seeking suspension of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in functioning of ECI, that it had not approved any alleged changes to Form 6.
“What the CJI had said was that we had neither approved nor disapproved any such change to Form 6 in our judgement”, Justice Bagchi said to Advocate Narendra Mishra who has challenged CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s alleged unilateral decisions in the functioning of the ECI on behalf of petitioner Priya Mishra.
A resolution was passed in the Keralam state Legislative Assembly urging the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations against the Election Commission's functioning and seeking changes to the panel responsible for appointing Election Commissioners.
The resolution, moved by Chief Minister VD Satheesan, was passed with amendments. Three BJP members opposed the resolution.
Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday presented the resolution, which raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including the reported removal of eligible voters without clear criteria or prior notice. It alleged that marginalised communities, minorities, migrant workers and young voters were at risk of being denied their voting rights due to technical manipulations and irregularities in the revision process.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its women’s wing, BJP Mahila Morcha, staged protests in New Delhi against Congress Lok Sabha MP Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who represents Inner Manipur. The demonstrations follow reports of his dismissal as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after an internal university committee inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment involving 11 female students.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on the Central government over the integrity of elections. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi stated that the President of India had asked the opposition to present "proof" of alleged poll irregularities, asserting that the subsequent denial originated from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) rather than Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Addressing a news conference, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the highest constitutional office is aware of the situation.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday criticised the INDIA bloc over its protest march to the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of India declined its request for a meeting, accusing the opposition of undermining constitutional institutions and attempting to erode public trust in the judiciary.
Responding to a question on whether Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had reached out to him, Rahul Gandhi said he received messages and urged the CEC to turn approver and resign. “Yes, I get messages. My response to him is, ‘Turn approver’. Resign, get out of the way. That will be a service to the nation. We understand the type of pressure you're under,” Rahul said.
CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have left the Parliament Street Police Station after submitting an application requesting a date for their proposed protest in the Capital. “The ball is now in Delhi Police's court. We have given them a 24-hour ultimatum to give us a date and time for when the protest can be held at the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said all protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were part of a united movement, adding that the INDIA bloc would help, support and protect the campaign, with no parallel protests. He said the movement aimed to remove Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On communication with the government, Gandhi said attempts had been made to reach out to him, but not directly; instead, people around him had been approached.
Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc respects the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India, adding that the suggestion to file a petition had provided a way forward. He said the opposition was fighting and “winning on all fronts”, including perception, psychological and political battles.
Rahul Gandhi claimed that more than 200 officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police were in touch with the INDIA bloc and passing on information. He said the opposition would not stop its efforts and urged people from all walks of life to join the march to “save the Constitution”. Gandhi also claimed that the bloc had the “blueprint” or “janampatri” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the PM was aware of it. He said INDIA bloc leaders would file a joint petition in the Supreme Court at 3 pm on Monday and appealed to people to show solidarity in whatever way they could.
The Cockroach Janta Party has expressed support for Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court to raise the issue of “vote-chori”, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka told reporters.
“All of us, all political parties and student organisations who are fighting at their own level stand in solidarity... Our team will be there... We hope the entire country comes together to fight this dictatorial regime.”
CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and the Constitution gives them the right to protest. He said they were there to seek dates on which they could hold their protest.
Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc leaders would jointly file a petition in the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said protesters were forcibly detained on the first day of their protest and sought a dedicated protest site on the second day. Rahul said the bloc was now approaching the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of India responded and advised them to pursue the legal course. He also questioned why Gyanesh Kumar was not resigning and alleged corruption against the CEC.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Monday said every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court and that the Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone, amid the INDIA bloc's planned protest march to the court against the Election Commission.
Responding to the INDIA bloc's request for a meeting, the CJI said he had received a letter on Sunday and replied to it the same night, explaining why he would not be able to meet the delegation. "I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night, outlining the reasons why I will be unable to meet," CJI Surya Kant told reporters after NHRC's 33rd Foundation Day function. He also emphasised that any citizen or elected representative could approach the court and seek legal relief.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address a presser at 11:30 AM
The national capital is bracing for a face-off with the Congress and other opposition parties ready to march to the Supreme Court later on Monday as a makr of their continued protests against the Election Commission. Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday said the party had scheduled a protest following the Chief Justice of India's (CJI) rejection of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's meeting request and memorandum, asserting that people were joining the movement spontaneously.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders will approach Delhi Police on Monday to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, a day after three of its top leaders were detained at Delhi airport ahead of a planned demonstration.
CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said he, fellow co-convenor Saurav Das, legal head Ratna Singh and other leaders would visit Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am to seek permission for the protest.
“Delhi Police can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, else the CJP will give another protest call,” Ranka said in a post on X on Sunday.
High Security is in place in Central Delhi as the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against the electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Officer, calling on citizens across the country to join the agitation.
Security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.
Due to security reasons, the entry and exit of several metro stations will remain closed till 4 PM. These are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road.
Citizens for Fraternity Forum (CFF), an organisation of civil society representatives, has written to the Delhi Police regarding the alleged disruption near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib during the protest, urging the authorities to address the concerns and publicly communicate their findings and corrective measures.The letter, issued under the Citizens for Fraternity Forum, concludes by stating, "We expect the concerned authorities to address these serious concerns promptly and communicate the findings and corrective measures publicly."
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has rejected the INDIA bloc leaders’ request for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities, stating that they should approach the court by filing a petition as the matter is already sub judice.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the INDIA bloc's proposed march to the Supreme Court is aimed at protecting the country's "democratic values" and principles, as opposition leaders called on citizens to join the protest on October 12.
"This is not only an agitation, but it has become a movement. This movement is to protect the democratic values and principles of this country. The leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has given a general call to everybody to protect the democracy of our country. People of India will come and join tomorrow," he said.
The Delhi Traffic Police has deployed heavy security and imposed several vehicular regulations around Central Delhi:
- Route Diversions: Major diversions are in place across multiple points, including near ITO.
- No-Parking Zones: Parking is strictly prohibited on both carriageways of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, and Mirdard Road.
- Protest Gathering: Opposition leaders are scheduled to assemble at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1:30 PM before marching. Commuters traveling through Lutyens' Delhi are advised to expect delays and plan alternative routes.
Ahead of the planned protest by INDIA bloc members on Monday (Oct 12), Delhi metro and Delhi traffic police has imposed major curbs. This comes even as the Supreme Court on Oct 11 warned against blanket blockades on metro and roads. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) took to X in the wee hours of Monday and announced that the entry and exit at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road will be closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. DMRC said that the step was taken “due to security reasons.”