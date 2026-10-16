/LIVE | CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest: Delhi Police arrives at Abhijit Dipke’s residence

Central Delhi is on alert on Friday (Oct 16), as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called a "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Central Park in Connaught Place. The gathering is expected to begin at 5 pm, while traffic restrictions around the area may start from 3 pm.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17. Delhi Traffic Police has warned of congestion and diversions on 21 roads and stretches across central Delhi, with arrangements likely to change depending on the situation on the ground. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.