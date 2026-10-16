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LIVE | CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest: Delhi Police arrives at Abhijit Dipke’s residence

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 14:20 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 14:58 IST
LIVE | CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest: Delhi Police arrives at Abhijit Dipke’s residence

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke’s residence Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

Connaught Place on high alert for CJP’s Oct 16 rally. Central Park is shut, with traffic curbs on 21 roads & Section 163 BNSS enforced.

Central Delhi is on alert on Friday (Oct 16), as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called a "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Central Park in Connaught Place. The gathering is expected to begin at 5 pm, while traffic restrictions around the area may start from 3 pm.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17. Delhi Traffic Police has warned of congestion and diversions on 21 roads and stretches across central Delhi, with arrangements likely to change depending on the situation on the ground. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.

14:58:08
Heavy security deployed at Connaught Place
14:39:07
Khan Market Traders Association President says 'we are suffering losses' due to ongoing protests
14:36:35
Why are Delhi Police at Dipke's residence?

Delhi Police have reached Abhijeet Dipke's residence to serve him a notice. The notice states that Section 163 is in effect in Connaught Place and there is no permission from NDMC for the Tiranga Yatra; if he still goes ahead to CP, it would be a violation of Section 163 and attract legal action: Delhi Police Sources

14:20:40
Delhi Police arrives at CJP founder Abhijit Dipke’s residence

Delhi Police have arrived at CJP founder Abhijit Dipke’s residence on Rani Jhansi Road.
The police have come to serve a notice to Dipke, instructing that the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ should not be held, as Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) is currently in effect. Approximately 15 to 20 police personnel have arrived.

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