Delhi experienced light rainfall on Friday following the warmest February night recorded in the past 74 years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, marking the highest minimum temperature for February between 1951 and 2025.

The IMD stated that data prior to 1951 was unavailable. The previous highest minimum temperature for February was 19 degrees Celsius, recorded on 25 February 2015. Other notable records include 18.6 degrees Celsius in 1973, 18.5 degrees Celsius on 20 February 2015, 18.2 degrees Celsius in 1992, and 18.0 degrees Celsius in 1988.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, noted that due to cloudy conditions and light drizzling, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to decrease and stabilise until 3 or 4 March.

Snowfall in J&K

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall has led to road closures in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is closed due to snowfall at Qazigund Banihal, with landslides reported at multiple locations between Banihal and Ramban. The Srinagar-Ladakh National Highway is also shut due to snowfall at Zojila Pass. The Meteorological Department has forecast an improvement in weather conditions by Friday afternoon.

Snowfall in Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, snowfall has impacted Lahaul and Spiti, prompting an avalanche alert for 28 February. Over the past 24 hours, widespread snowfall and rain have disrupted essential services such as electricity and water, leading to the closure of more than 200 roads across the state. Several areas in Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba remain cut off.

Snowfall continues in Dodra-Kwar in Shimla district, resulting in road closures. Educational institutions in some districts, including Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba, will remain closed. An orange alert has been issued for light to moderate snowfall in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, with isolated heavy snowfall expected in higher-altitude regions of Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Kullu’s Manali. Other parts of Himachal Pradesh are under an orange alert for light to moderate rainfall in the coming hours.

Authorities have advised residents and travellers to exercise caution and limit movement to designated routes, as medium-sized avalanches may occur on steep slopes.