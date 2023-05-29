ugc_banner

Light intensity 4.4-magnitude quake jolts Assam

IANS
GuwahatiUpdated: May 29, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Representative image.

Story highlights

The epicentre was in the West Khasi Hills district, with a depth of 10 km from the surface.

A light intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was at Sonitpur district at a depth of 15 km from the surface.

According to an official statement, the quake struck at around 8 a.m.

On Sunday, a 3.6-magnitude quake jolted Meghalaya.

