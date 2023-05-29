Light intensity 4.4-magnitude quake jolts Assam

A light intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was at Sonitpur district at a depth of 15 km from the surface.



According to an official statement, the quake struck at around 8 a.m.



On Sunday, a 3.6-magnitude quake jolted Meghalaya.



The epicentre was in the West Khasi Hills district, with a depth of 10 km from the surface.