Light intensity 4.4-magnitude quake jolts Assam
IANS
GuwahatiUpdated: May 29, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
A light intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was at Sonitpur district at a depth of 15 km from the surface.
According to an official statement, the quake struck at around 8 a.m.
On Sunday, a 3.6-magnitude quake jolted Meghalaya.
The epicentre was in the West Khasi Hills district, with a depth of 10 km from the surface.
