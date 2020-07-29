Licence for stocking, sale of hand sanitiser no longer required: Centre 

The Union Health Ministry has done away with the requirement of a licence for stocking and sale of hand sanitiser to make it more widely available for the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official notification, the ministry granted the exemption under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, but said retailers have to ensure that such products are not sold or stocked after the date of expiry.

The ministry received several representations for exempting hand sanitiser from the requirement of sale licence, the notification said.

The notification, dated July 27, stated that the central government is satisfied that hand sanitiser is essential to meet the requirements of emergency arising due to COVID-19 pandemic and their easy availability is made in public interest.