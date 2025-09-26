/LG holds high level security meet of the unified high command in Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over a pivotal Unified Command meeting at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, today. The high-level session convened senior Army commanders, including GOC Northern Command Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat, senior officials from central armed police forces, top intelligence officers, and the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

The main issues discussed in the meeting was to focus on critical areas such as counter-terrorism operations, efforts to curb infiltration along the Line of Control, and strategies to prevent targeted attacks in urban centers. The meeting provided a robust platform to evaluate the prevailing security dynamics in the Union Territory.

Special attention was given to assessing the security situation in the Kashmir Valley, particularly in the context of recent protests in Leh. Officials voiced concerns about the potential ripple effects of unrest in Leh on the Valley's stability, drawing parallels to past uprisings before the abrogation of Article 370.

Beyond tackling immediate security concerns, the Unified Command deliberated on preparations for upcoming festivals and political events in the region, emphasizing robust security measures to ensure safety and prevent disruptions. The meeting highlighted the critical need for seamless operational coordination among security agencies to enable rapid and effective responses to emerging threats.