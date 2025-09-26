/LG announces reopening of 12 tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir

Months after the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the opening of 12 new tourist destinations across both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Previously, 16 out of 48 identified tourist spots had been made accessible to visitors.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared on social media that "After a thorough security review and discussion in today's UHQ Meeting, I've ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures.''

He further added, ''Seven tourist spots in Kashmir Division, including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post, and five in Jammu Division, including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi, to be reopened from Monday, 29th September.'

