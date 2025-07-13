/Lawyer shot dead in Patna by gunmen - third murder in 24 hours, fourth in a week in poll-bound Bihar

In yet another appalling incident highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, unidentified assailants gunned down a lawyer in Patna's Sultanganj area on Sunday (July 13), police said. The victim was identified as Jitendra Mahato, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). This is the third murder in Bihar within 24 hours: BJP leader Surendra Kewat was shot by men on a bike earlier today, Vikram Jha, a grocery shop owner originally from Darbhanga, was fatally shot outside his shop in Patna’s Ram Krishna Nagar area. Moreover, prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was killed earlier this week.

SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar, said that Mahato succumbed to his injuries and the police recovered three bullet shells from the scene and are investigating the motive and identities of the assailants. FSL teams have been deployed, and CCTV footage is being examined. "The family said that he used to come here every day to drink tea. Today, he came here to drink tea and was shot while returning... Three bullet shells have been recovered from the spot. The identities of the criminals and their motives behind this incident are being investigated. FSL teams, local police, and the SDO were called after I learned about the incident. All the CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being examined... The case is being investigated from every angle," he said. Preliminary information suggested the deceased was a lawyer who had not practised for the last two years.

Brushing aside the allegations of deteriorating law and order situation, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary claimed there was no organised crime in the State, adding that "it is a bit difficult for the government to stop" murders stemming from personal disputes. “There is good governance in Bihar, there is no organised crime. If a murder is taking place due to some personal dispute, then it is a bit difficult for the government to stop it. But no organised crime will be allowed to take place in Bihar. This is clear,” Choudhary told news agency ANI. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is yet to respond to the back-to-back murders. NDA partner Chirag Paswan - who heads the Lok Janshakti Party also questioned the government over the murders.

Opposition leaders slam Bihar government