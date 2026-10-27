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Lawrence Bishnoi moved to isolated Sabarmati jail block amid Tiger Shroff case probe

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 16:50 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 16:50 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi moved to isolated Sabarmati jail block amid Tiger Shroff case probe

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Photograph: (Credit: ANI/File Photo)

Story highlights

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been moved to an ultra-high-security isolated block in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Prison amid the Tiger Shroff firing probe. 

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been reportedly moved to a maximum-security block of the Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad. The shift follows developments in the Tiger Shroff firing case, in which the gang led by Bishnoi is alleged to have conspired to carry out the shooting. Bishnoi has been lodged in Sabarmati Prison since August 2023. He has now been placed in an ultra-high-security block within the same jail, where he will be kept in a completely isolated cell.

The block also houses convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, as well as those convicted of other serious crimes. It has reportedly been divided into four sections, each holding 50 prisoners, for a total capacity of 200 inmates. Jail officials expect that Bishnoi will have no contact with the outside world barring his lawyer and court hearings. The arrangement is aimed at minimising the risk of him running his network from inside the prison.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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