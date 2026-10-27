/Lawrence Bishnoi moved to isolated Sabarmati jail block amid Tiger Shroff case probe

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been reportedly moved to a maximum-security block of the Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad. The shift follows developments in the Tiger Shroff firing case, in which the gang led by Bishnoi is alleged to have conspired to carry out the shooting. Bishnoi has been lodged in Sabarmati Prison since August 2023. He has now been placed in an ultra-high-security block within the same jail, where he will be kept in a completely isolated cell.