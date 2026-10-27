/Lawrence Bishnoi moved to isolated Sabarmati jail block amid Tiger Shroff case probe

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been reportedly moved to a maximum-security block of the Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad. The shift follows developments in the Tiger Shroff firing case, in which the gang led by Bishnoi is alleged to have conspired to carry out the shooting. Bishnoi has been lodged in Sabarmati Prison since August 2023. He has now been placed in an ultra-high-security block within the same jail, where he will be kept in a completely isolated cell.
The block also houses convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, as well as those convicted of other serious crimes. It has reportedly been divided into four sections, each holding 50 prisoners, for a total capacity of 200 inmates. Jail officials expect that Bishnoi will have no contact with the outside world barring his lawyer and court hearings. The arrangement is aimed at minimising the risk of him running his network from inside the prison.