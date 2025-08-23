/Lauding Shubhanshu Shukla's feat, PM Modi says 'we are going to prepare India's astronaut pool'

Add as a preferred source on Google

Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 23, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 12:36 IST
On National Space Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the country's efforts in the space sector. He highlighted how India has become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space.

On National Space Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the country's efforts in the space sector. He highlighted how India has become the fourth country in the world to have the capability of docking and undocking in space. Recently, astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned from his space odyssey, and with that, he also scripted history by becoming the first Indian to be part of a private mission. The prime minister mentioned how his feat is a matter of pride for the nation.

“The moment, the feeling when he was showing me the tricolour, is beyond words. In my discussion with Group Captain Shubhanshu, I have seen the immense courage and infinite dreams of the youth of the new India. To take these dreams forward, we are also going to prepare India's astronaut pool.”

He added, “Today on Space Day, I invite my young friends to join this astronaut pool to give wings to India's dreams. Today India is rapidly progressing in breakthrough technologies like semi-cryogenic engine and electric propulsion.”

About Shubhanshu Shukla's mission:

  • He went to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was launched into space after multiple delays on June 25.
  • Shukla was a part of Axiom-4 space mission is an ambitious exploration programme commanded by Peggy Whitson.
  • The astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla was the mission pilot and has scripted history for the country as the first Indian astronaut to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission.
  • The launch of the mission faced several delays due to a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket.

