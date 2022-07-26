Largest underwater portrait of Kargil War Hero Capt Vikram Batra - WATCH

Commemorating India's 1999 Kargil War Victory (Kargil Vijay Diwas) over Pakistan on Tuesday, 26th July, an Indian Army Facility unveiled a special underwater portrait. Spanning 1500sqft, the portrait featured Kargil War Hero (Late) Captain Vikram Batra who was killed in action fighting Pakistani troops in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir. Making the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the age of 24, Captain Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military decoration of India.

As part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations, Pangode Military Station in the Southern Indian state of Kerala organized the special event. The Indian Army, in association with the Scuba team of Bond Water sports Pvt Ltd organized a demonstration, where the portrait of the War hero was installed on the swimming pool floor.

#KargilVijayDiwas2022



Scuba divers worked 8hrs to create a 1500sqft underwater tile portrait of #IndianArmy war hero (late) Capt Vikram Batra (Parma Vir Chakra) , at the Pangode Military station #kerala



He made the supreme sacrifice at the age of 24! #KargilHeroes #KargilWar pic.twitter.com/SVUvkHDC8i — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) July 26, 2022 ×

Led by Artist Davinchi Suresh, the 1500sq feet portrait of Capt Batra took eight hours to complete, as it was entirely made using tiles. A Military Band Display was also organized as part of the event. A ceremonial wreath laying was also held at the Pangode War Memorial, on the occasion of the Indian military victory against neighbour and rival Pakistan.

Captain Batra is remembered for having using the slogan, Yeh Dil Maange More! (This Heart desires more) as his signal to communicate his mission success. The legendary soldier has been honoured with several landmarks being named after him: The historic capture of point 4875 led to the mountain being named ‘Batra top’ in his honour.