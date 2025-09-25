/Ladakh LG holds security meet as KDA slams Centre over ‘witch-hunt’ of leaders

Lt Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, today chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the emerging situation across Ladakh, emphasising the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, & proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, & public order across the Union Territory.

All the Political leadership in the Ladakh region have called for calm and peace. Although the KDA leader and former legislator, Asghar Ali Karbalai, has lashed out at the centre, saying everyone in the Kargil division wants to send a message to the Government of India that Ladakhis wouldn’t bow down to you. You need to stop witch-hunting & targeting leadership.

Earlier, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah had also hit out at the centre and said that the initiation of a CBI inquiry against Sonam Wangchuk raises concerns about the use of state agencies to suppress dissent. The government must avoid heavy-handed tactics, as excessive use of force risks further inflaming the situation.

Asghar Ali Karbalai, KDA leader, stated that for five years, Ladakhis have demanded four key issues, engaging repeatedly with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Despite assurances of sincerity, the MHA has stalled talks, particularly since May. A hunger strike and peaceful protests in Leh followed, during which two women fell ill, yet the MHA remained unresponsive. On the 11th day of the strike, talks were announced with delayed dates, leaving people feeling deceived. This frustration led to protests yesterday, which were met with force by paramilitary forces, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries, with six in critical condition and 40 still hospitalised.

Karbalai condemned the administration’s use of force, selective arrests, and "witch-hunting," urging immediate talks with KDA and APEX. He honoured the deceased as heroes and warned that continued harshness could lead to further unrest, for which the administration would be responsible.

The tragic violence in Leh claimed several lives, leaving the region in mourning. Today, the authorities handed over the mortal remains of the deceased to their grieving families. This follows a period of heightened tension and unrest in the Union Territory, where peaceful protests escalated into violent clashes, resulting in loss.