Hours after a deadly bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, a CCTV footage circulating widely on social media shows a drunk biker, who is suspected to have collided with the bus that led to the tragedy. The private Volvo bus, which was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru on Friday (Oct 24), caught fire following the accident, killing 20 on board. The incident occurred near Ullindakonda on National Highway 44 in the Kurnool district, following a collision with a two-wheeler.

In the viral clip, recorded at a petrol pump around 2:23 am, about an hour before the deadly crash, a biker can be seen parking near a fuel dispenser. The pillion rider dismounts as both men look around, seemingly calling for the petrol pump staff. A few seconds later, the biker returns and drags the bike, turning it. The man can be seen struggling to balance the bike as he rides away, and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened around 3-3:30 am following a collision with a two-wheeler. Many of the passengers were asleep when the bus caught fire, making it harder for people to escape as the blaze spread rapidly. The luxury bus was also equipped with sleeper seats and privacy curtains, which made it difficult for passengers to determine how many people were on board or whether others needed help. According to reports, the bus caught fire after the motorcycle, with its fuel cap open, was dragged under the bus.