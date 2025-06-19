/Key bypolls across four states, counting on June 23

Polling is going on in five assembly constituencies across four states today (June 19). It is in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab. This is the first time any poll is being held following the Pahalgham terror attack of April 22 and Operation Sindoor that followed. The five seats in focus are Nilambar, Kerala; Ludhiana West in Punjab, Kaliganj in West Bengal, and Kandi and Visavadar in Gujarat. These bypolls were necessitated by a mixture of defection, resignation and the death of sitting MLAs.

In Gujarat, the Visavadar seat was vacant following the resignation of AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani, who defected to the BJP. Both Kandi and Visavadar have triangular contests involving the BJP, Congress and AAP, with caste dynamics playing a crucial role.

In West Bengal, Kalingaj, a TMC sitting MLA, Nasiruddin Ahmed, died; The contest here was expected to be a light race between the TMC, BJP and the Congress-Left alliance. The seat is considered to be a stronghold of the TMC.

In Nilambur, Kerala, CPI(M)-backed independent candidate MLA PV Anvar, who defected from the Left to Congress and is now independent, is up against Aryadan Shoukath, son of former MLA Aryadan Mohammed, while the LDF has fielded M Swaraj.

In Ludhiana West, a four-way contest between SAD ( Shiromani Akali Dal), AAP, Congress and BJP. The seat is being seen as a litmus test for the ruling AAP in Punjab, as the outcome could influence its representation in the Rajya Sabha. The campaign is marred with controversy and misuse of government resources to gain political mileage.