Kerala's COVID positivity rate falls below 11%

For the first time in recent weeks, the daily Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala on Tuesday came down below 11 per cent with 6,010 people testing positive out of 54,751 samples tested in the past 24 hours.



In October, there were days when the positivity rate crossed the 15 per cent-mark.



In a statement issued here, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said on Tuesday that 6,698 people turned Covid negative in the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries in the state to 4,15,158.



There are 78,694 active cases in the state as on Tuesday, while 28 deaths in the past 24 hours took the state`s death toll to 1,742.



There are 3,16,359 people under observation at various centres across the state, including 19,318 at various hospitals. The state at present has 616 hotspots.