/Kerala Minister V Sivankutty slams Congress over MLA Mamkootathil's alleged sexual harassment case

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Sunday said that the Congress is continuing its silence against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil against whom an FIR has been filed for alleged sexual exploitation.

He said, "What we are seeing now is the political hypocrisy of Congress. The Congress leadership comments on every other issue, yet they remain silent on this one. Congress workers are split into two groups and are fighting among themselves. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan is trying to position himself as a mediator."

He said, "The responsibility for the local body elections has been handed over to KC Venugopal. Every election previously handled by KC Venugopal has ended in failure. That is why our confidence has only increased."

Mamootathil, who is the MLA from Palakkad, has been booked on charges of alleged rape, criminal intimidation, and coerced abortion, with the FIR listing multiple non-bailable sections. Kerala Police have also arraigned his friend Joby Joseph as the second accused in the case.

According to the FIR, the survivor was allegedly sexually assaulted by Rahul on March 4 this year at her flat in Thrikkannapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and he later recorded explicit videos of the survivor on his mobile phone without her consent after threatening her. The second accused, a close friend of Rahul, gave her abortion pills while driving her in a car.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Sunday said that the party considers the suspension of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing a rape accusation, as "equivalent to expulsion", making it clear that the "chapter" is closed for the party.

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan said the suspended MLA should not be permitted to participate in any party-related event or campaign for Congress candidates in the upcoming election, as the local body elections are set to take place in the South Indian state in December.

"The party has already taken a clear stand on this matter. The stand of the Congress Party has already been stated by the Party President, by the Leader of the Opposition, and by all responsible leaders, multiple times," he said.

"Suspension is equal to expulsion; it doesn't even need to be reiterated. For the Congress, that chapter is closed," the senior Congress leader added.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "We are not distancing ourselves from this issue. We are not hiding or running away. All of us have responded. The party has taken every necessary step. More than any other party, we have taken a firm position. Every decision the Congress has taken in this matter was taken collectively, with all leaders standing together. There is no difference in that decision," the Congress MP added.

"Rahul Mamkootathil should not be allowed to attend any programme from now on. He should not step out for campaigning for Congress candidates. Those destined to rise will rise, and those who are not will fade away," he stated, adding that the party has made its position clear.