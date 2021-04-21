Kerala minister denies any dealings with solar scam case accused Saritha

The excise minister of Kerala state T.P. Ramakrishnan on Wednesday flatly denied having any dealings with solar scam case accused Saritha Nair.



In the fake appointment case, where money was collected from various people promising them a job at the state-run Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the police have already arrested a partner of Saritha Nair.



On Wednesday, an audio clip believed to be that of Saritha Nair surfaced wherein she is heard talking about the role of Ramakrishnan and the then MD of Bevco Sparjan Kumar -- a top IPS official.



Flatly denying having anything to do with the fake appointment case, Ramakrishnan said, "Never ever have I had anything to do with such people. Strict action will be taken against any foul play if it has happened in the appointments made," said the Minister.



Ever since the news of this case surfaced, various Congress leaders while engaging in TV news channel discussions now refer to Saritha as Comrade Saritha.



While Saritha can take the credit for bringing down the 2011-16 Oommen Chandy government on account of the scams involving her and a few office members of the Chandy office, which the Left used widely in their election campaign in the 2016 Assembly polls, at the fag end of the present Pinarayi Vijayan government she is creating heartbreaks in an alleged fake appointment racket case.