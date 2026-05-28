/'Kept my word': Siddaramaiah gets emotional as he resigns as Karnataka CM - VIDEO

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he has submitted his resignation to the Governor's office. "I have submitted my resignation to the Governor's Office. The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office," Siddaramaiah said.Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he has submitted his resignation to the Governor's office. He added, "I am confident that my resignation will be accepted."



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, "Deeply grateful to all who worked with me."



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, "I had said time and again that I will resign whenever high command tells me."

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"I got opportunity to serve people of Karnataka twice, I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge," Siddaramaiah said.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reflected on his political journey, saying he had never imagined becoming an MLA, minister or Chief Minister after joining the Congress in 2006. "It was by mistake I entered politics. Nobody in my family was in active politics-neither my parents nor anyone else. I had never dreamt I would become an MLA, a minister, a chief minister ever," he said.



Siddaramaiah Thanks Senior Congress Leadership For "Opportunity"