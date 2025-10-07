/Kashmir welcomes winter early: First snowfall turns popular destinations into scenic havens

In Gulmarg, the iconic Kongdori area was draped in a dazzling white snow blanket, captivating visitors with its ethereal beauty
As cold wave gripped the Kashmir Valley due to early snowfall across higher reaches and tourist destinations, winter arrived ahead of schedule. Visitors were thrilled by the unexpected blanket of snow transforming Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg into stunning winter landscapes. Tourists who have been flocking to the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg were captivated by a breathtaking blanket of snow enveloping the landscape, marking an unexpected winter spectacle. The resort recorded the season’s first sub-zero temperatures, heralding an early onset of winter in the Kashmir Valley.
Similarly, in South Kashmir’s picturesque Aru Valley near Pahalgam, a pristine layer of snow transformed the area into a winter wonderland. Central Kashmir’s Sonamarg also experienced a fresh spell of snowfall, adding to the region’s enchanting allure and delighting visitors with its early snowy charm. ''We are so delighted and shocked to see snow here in Gulmarg. We can't tell you how happy we are. We really did not expect to see snow here but it's so beautiful and we are having so much fun. The temperatures have plummeted, and we are now wearing all our woolens. This is heaven on the earth,'' Anuj Duggal, a tourist said.
Popular tourist destinations across the Kashmir Valley have been transformed into enchanting winter wonderlands following a fresh spell of snowfall. Sonamarg, nestled in Central Kashmir, was blanketed with 2–3 inches of pristine snow, while the picturesque town of Pahalgam in South Kashmir received 1–2 inches, amplifying their already breathtaking scenic allure.
In Gulmarg, the iconic Kongdori area was draped in a dazzling white snow blanket, captivating visitors with its ethereal beauty. Tourists at Kongdori were seen reveling in the snowy wonderland, joyfully capturing videos and snapping photos to share their magical experiences on social media, spreading the charm of this winter paradise far and wide. ''We have come from Rajasthan. I am so lucky to have see snowfall. It's so beautiful. It's a lovely place and It's my first time here. We had seen these visuals online but seeing it live is beautiful,'' said Ashok, another tourist, The Met has predicted that the weather will improve from October 8 across Jammu and Kashmir.