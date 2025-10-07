/Kashmir welcomes winter early: First snowfall turns popular destinations into scenic havens

As cold wave gripped the Kashmir Valley due to early snowfall across higher reaches and tourist destinations, winter arrived ahead of schedule. Visitors were thrilled by the unexpected blanket of snow transforming Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg into stunning winter landscapes. Tourists who have been flocking to the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg were captivated by a breathtaking blanket of snow enveloping the landscape, marking an unexpected winter spectacle. The resort recorded the season’s first sub-zero temperatures, heralding an early onset of winter in the Kashmir Valley.

Similarly, in South Kashmir’s picturesque Aru Valley near Pahalgam, a pristine layer of snow transformed the area into a winter wonderland. Central Kashmir’s Sonamarg also experienced a fresh spell of snowfall, adding to the region’s enchanting allure and delighting visitors with its early snowy charm. ''We are so delighted and shocked to see snow here in Gulmarg. We can't tell you how happy we are. We really did not expect to see snow here but it's so beautiful and we are having so much fun. The temperatures have plummeted, and we are now wearing all our woolens. This is heaven on the earth,'' Anuj Duggal, a tourist said.

Popular tourist destinations across the Kashmir Valley have been transformed into enchanting winter wonderlands following a fresh spell of snowfall. Sonamarg, nestled in Central Kashmir, was blanketed with 2–3 inches of pristine snow, while the picturesque town of Pahalgam in South Kashmir received 1–2 inches, amplifying their already breathtaking scenic allure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source