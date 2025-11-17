/Kashmir shivers: Shopian hits -4°C as valley's coldest night signals early winter onslaught

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its coldest night of the season on Monday, with the mercury plunging to -1.8 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This sharp drop signals the arrival of intensifying winter conditions across the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, a premier tourist haven in the Kashmir Valley famed for its lush meadows and adventure pursuits, turned into one of the region's coldest spots, plummeting to a bone-chilling -3.2 degrees Celsius. Locals and visitors alike bundled up tightly against the biting frost.

Nearby, Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, recorded a minimum of -1.5 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir dipped to -1.8 degrees Celsius. The iconic ski resort of Gulmarg logged 2.0 degrees Celsius, raising hopes for early snowfall that could thrill winter sports enthusiasts. South Kashmir's Shopian emerged as the division's coldest district, with temperatures plunging to -4.0 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department attributes the intense cold snap to clear skies and calm winds, which enable rapid overnight heat radiation. Forecasters predict persistent sub-zero temperatures in the days ahead, urging residents to brace for disruptions such as icy roads and frozen water supplies.