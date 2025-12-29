/Kashmir reels under intense cold wave, Dras freezes at -18.1 C; Met Predicts snow on New Year’s

Kashmir Valley is reeling under severe cold wave conditions due to no precipitation. Sub-zero temperatures were recorded across the region. The tourist resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district recorded the lowest temperature in the Valley at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the temperatures at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg were recorded at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius and in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort, the temperature was recorded at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. In South Kashmir’s Shopian, the temperature was recorded at minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, while in Pulwama it was recorded at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar also recorded the temperature at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar airport was at minus 3.48 degrees Celsius.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Ladakh region is the coldest region in the country, with temperatures dipping further. The Leh town recorded the minimum temperature at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, while Kargil was at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius. Dras remains the coldest place in the region with temperatures dipping to minus 18.1 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir Valley is also passing through the harshest and coldest phase of winter known as 'Chillai Kalan'. It began on December 21 and lasts for 40 days. The first day of Chillai Kalan witnessed some snowfall over the higher reaches, including Popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg.

The MeT has also predicted light rain and snowfall during the New Year’s period in the region as well. “Generally cloudy with possibility of light Rain/snow at many places. Few middle & higher reaches of North & Central Kashmir may receive moderate snowfall,” said MeT Srinagar.