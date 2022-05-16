Kashmir: Police bust LeT module, female terror associate among those arrested

Jammu Kashmir Police has busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module in Bandipora district of North Kashmir. Police have arrested 7 terrorists and terror associates. Among them is one female terror associate. Six vehicles with arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

"Bandipora Police along security forces busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting an active Pakistani trained terrorist, 2 hybrid terrorists and 4 terrorist associates. The Pakistan trained terrorist has been identified as Arif Ajaz Shehri son of Ajaz Ahmad, resident of Nadihal, who had gone to Pakistan on valid visa in year 2018 through Wagah Border and infiltrated back to this side after obtaining illegal arms training and started actively working with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Bandipora. The 2 hybrid terrorists have been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Reshi son of Ab Majeed resident of Rampora and Shariq Ahmad Lone, son of Mohammad Sadiq Lone resident of Gundpora. The arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out attacks on Police/SF and other soft targets particularly in Bandipora district," said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

The female terror associate has been identified as Sheema Shafi Waza, daughter of Mohammad Shafi resident of Tawheedabad Bagh. Other three terror associates have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Ghani Mohammad Waza, Maqsood Ahmad Malik



"Incriminating materials, arms ammunition including 02 Pistols, 03 Pistol Magazine, 25 Pistol rounds, 03 Hand Grenades were recovered from their possession. Besides, 01 Ecco Van bearing registration No. JK15A-1528 which was being used in ferrying of terrorists from Bandipora to Nowgam, Pantha Chowk and Srinagar was also seized. Moreover, 03 Scooties were also seized which were being used for doing reccee of Police, security establishments, monitor movement of security forces and ferrying of terrorists in Bandipora areas. Similarly, 01 Maruti-800 Car and 01 Pulsar Bike were also seized," said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.