/Karur stampede deaths: Court lashes out at police, TVK; orders SIT probe

The Madras High Court ordered that a Special Investigation Team(SIT) must probe the Karur stampede in the state, where 41 lives were lost at a political rally last weekend. The Court was unsparing in its criticism of actor-politician Vijay's TVK Party and the Tamil Nadu Government authorities over the handling of the mishap. The Court appointed Asra Garg, Police Inspector General, North Zone, Tamil Nadu, to hear the SIT.

The Court said that it highly condemns the TVK party for having left behind the innocent people who were caught in the fatal stampede during the political rally held in a public place. It was noted that the public had thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the popular actor-politician Vijay, but ended up losing their lives. It was pointed out that the party ought to have come to their rescue. The Court questioned Vijay's qualities as a leader.

The Court also expressed its dissatisfaction over the probe being conducted by the Karur district police and mentioned that the Tamil Nadu Government authorities appeared to be lenient on TVK leaders, despite them having fled the scene after women and children died in large numbers. It was pointed out that the mishap was a man-made disaster, but only two lower-level TVK functionaries were booked by the police so far.

