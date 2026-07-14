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Woman held for trying to influence judge through black magic

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Reported By Gravitas Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 22:51 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 22:51 IST
Woman held for trying to influence judge through black magic

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A 65-year-old woman has been arrested in Karnataka after allegedly performing a black magic ritual inside a courtroom to influence the outcome of a family civil dispute.

Can black magic influence a court verdict? That's the question at the centre of a rather unusual case from Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, where a 65-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly performed a black magic ritual inside a courtroom in an apparent attempt to sway the outcome of a family civil dispute.

Karnataka Police arrested the accused, identified as Manjula. According to reports, she entered the courtroom of the First Additional Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class and allegedly scattered white mustard seeds on the judge's dais to influence the proceedings.

The act reportedly came to light after CCTV cameras inside the courtroom captured the incident. Court officials reportedly reviewed the footage and alerted the police.

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Police have registered a case in the matter under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017. A court has remanded Manjula to 14 days of judicial custody while investigators examine the motive and whether anyone else was involved.

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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