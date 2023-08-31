Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant starts operations at full capacity: PM Modi hails India's 'another milestone'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 31) congratulated India's first indigenously developed 700MW nuclear power plant in the western state of Gujarat's Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) to start operations at full capacity.

M Modi said on 'X', formerly known as Twitter: "India achieves another milestone. The first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers."

The reactor at the power project started commercial operations on June 30 but has been operating at 90 per cent of its capacity till now. The officials have said that various commissioning activities were underway at KAPP 4, which had achieved 97.56 per cent progress by July.

India achieves another milestone.



The first largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity.



Congratulations to our scientists and engineers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2023 ×

The NPCIL plans to build 16 700 MW PHWRs across the country and has granted financial and administrative sanctions for the same. Construction of 700 MW nuclear power plants is underway at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan (RAPS 7 and 8) and at Gorakhpur in Haryana (GHAVP 1 and 2).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated all those who were involved in the project. "India's power acquires a new dimension today as our largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. It is a firm step towards attaining PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of self-sufficiency in power production. My heartfelt congratulations to the scientists and engineers involved in the project," Amit Shah wrote on X. (ANI)

With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE