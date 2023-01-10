Joshimath LIVE Updates| Demolition to begin today, over 4,000 people evacuated
Story highlights
Authorities at Joshimath will start demolishing hotels and houses in the holy town on Tuesday
Joshimath subsidence: There are democratically elected institutions to look into it, everything important shouldn't come to us, says SC.
About 4,000 people have been shifted to safer areas, as per officials. An expert panel tasked with assessing the land subsidence in Joshimat had recommended the demolition of the damaged buildings.
The demolition is being done to protect adjoining buildings, officials have said. As per authorities, over 600 buildings have developed cracks in Joshimath. The ones that are most damaged will be demolished.
Authorities at Joshimath said on Tuesday that they will start demolishing hotels and houses in the holy town today, which developed cracks in the wake of the landslide and subsidence. Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View, which have developed more cracks, will be demolished on Tuesday, officials said.