J&K: Two soldiers injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Two security personnel have sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack on a checkpoint (naka) in the Rainawari area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

"One Central Reserve Police Force personnel and one police personnel sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack on a Naka in Rainawari which missed its intended target," said Rakesh Balwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar.

Three other passers-by also sustained minor splinter injuries from the grenade attack.

"Two off-duty traffic men riding a motorcycle and one civilian got minor splinter injuries," said Balwal.All the people who got injured in the attack are now fully stable and completely out of danger.