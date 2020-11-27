J&K: Two army men killed in Pakistan ceasefire violations in 24 hours

Two army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control in Suderbani sector of Rajouri district after Pakistan violated the ceasefire, the army said.

“Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri on 27 November,” Lt Col Devender Anand, army’s Jammu based spokesman told WION.

The deceased have been identified as Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh who initially was critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries at a medical facility.

The incident comes after a JCO was killed and a civilian was injured on LoC in Poonch district in Pakistan ceasefire violation yesterday.