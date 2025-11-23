/JK SIA detains a technician from Srinagar’s Batamaloo in Red Fort blast and Faridabad terror module case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of Batamaloo in Srinagar, in connection with an ongoing investigation into the recently busted Faridabad terror module and the Red Fort blast case. Bhat, an electrician by profession, has previously served two jail terms for involvement in terror-related activities.

Sources in the Security revealed that Dr Umar, the alleged mastermind of the Red Fort Blast case, had rented a house in the same Batamaloo area in 2018 while being at the Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Tufail's parents have stated that he was arrested on November 11, the day after the Red Fort Blast by security agencies. According to them, he was detained while working at a factory in Pulwama.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with its Counter-Intelligence Wing, has been relentlessly working to dismantle terrorist networks across the Union Territory. In the past two weeks alone, security forces have conducted over 2,700 raids and detained more than 600 individuals for questioning. While the majority have since been released, a number of suspects remain in custody for further investigation.