Jammu and Kashmir Police have carried out multiple raids across various districts of the Kashmir Valley in connection with the banned organisations. The raids were conducted in North Kashmir's Baramulla district and South Kashmir's Shopian district of the Kashmir Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that in a continued effort to curb unlawful activities and maintain law and order in the district, Baramulla Police conducted a raid in Kanispora Baramulla, in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"A police team, led by DYSP along with SHO Baramulla carried out a search operation at the residence of Ab Rashid Gilkar son of Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Tawheed Colony, Kanispora. Gilkar is the District President of the banned organization JKDFP, and the search was conducted in connection with case FIR No. 13/2024 U/S 10, 13 UAPA at Police Station Baramulla," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Another raid was carried out by the police in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The raids were conducted at the residences of members across the district. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, raids were conducted at multiple locations, including the residences of former Hurriyat leaders, in connection with case FIR No. 9/2024 of PS Shopian under Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA. Similar raids have been conducted at multiple locations in recent days as well.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also said that they remain committed to ensuring peace and security in the district. Stringent action will continue against unlawful elements to uphold law and order and safeguard the region's stability.