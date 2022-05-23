J&K: Police arrests five hybrid terrorists of LeT, 15 pistols recovered

Five hybrid terrorists were apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir Police across the Kashmir Valley.Three hybrid terrorists were arrested in Baramulla district, while two were arrested in Srinagar. In Srinagar, police said the terrorists belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

"Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer, were recovered, "Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

Srinagar Police arrested 2 local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds & 1 silencer recovered. Case registered. Investigation going on. It is a big success for Police: IGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/GlQxePMf5j — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 23, 2022 ×

While in Baramulla, police arrested three hybrid terrorists of the terror outfit LeT. Police claim these hybrid terrorists were involved in the Sarpanch killings in the Goshbug area of Pattan, Baramulla. Police recovered Chinese pistols (03), pistol magazines (03), grenades (02), and pistol rounds (32).

"This particular module had been tasked with identifying and attacking PRIs and other civilians and soft targets for which pistols and ammunition had been provided to the following apprehended hybrid terrorists: 1. Noor Mohammad Yatoo S/O Gh Hassan Yatoo. 2. Mohd Rafiq Parray S/O Mohd Akbar Parray 3. Ashiq Hussain Parray S/O Ab Rahman Parray, all residents of Goshbugh, Pattan.The three terrorists divulged the plot which was directed by LeT terrorists Yusuf Kantru and Hilal Sheikh (both killed at Malwah op) and executed by recently infiltrated terrorists Gulzar Ganale (killed in an encounter at Bandipora) and Umar Lone of Wussan (still active and at large), "said Rayees Bhat, SSP Baramulla.

The sources in security agencies have revealed that there is an alert issued in Srinagar as forces believe that there could be an attack using sticky IED on the forces. Security has been beefed up across.

