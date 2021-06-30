J&K government cancels government accommodation for 'Darbar Move' employees

In a surprise move, the Jammu and Kashmir government today cancelled the residential accommodation of "Darbar Move" employees in Jammu and Srinagar depending on their location. The order, which was issued by the government stated that all the employees will have to vacate their accommodation within three weeks.

"Cancellation of allotment of residential accommodation of officers/officials at Srinagar as indicated at Annexure-A to this order who are stationed at Jammu, and cancellation of allotment of residential accommodation of officers/officials at Jammu as per Annexure-B to this order who are stationed at Srinagar," said the Government order.

Earlier this month, The LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha had said that the administration has completely transitioned to e-office, thereby ending the practice of the biannual ''Darbar Move''.

The government had also said that with this move, both Jammu and Srinagar secretariats will work for all 12 months. It also mentioned that the government would save on millions of rupees by this decision.

The practice of Darbar Move was started by the Maharaja of Kashmir, Gulab Singh in the year 1872. The administration would work from Jammu during the six months of winter while the same would be shifted to Srinagar during the summers. As part of this practice, all the offices including the Raj Bhawan, the Civil Secretariat and many other departments would shift after six months.