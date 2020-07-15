J&K BJP leader kidnapped in Baramulla; massive manhunt underway

Unidentified men have abducted a BJP member and Vice-President of Watergam Municipal Committee Meraj-ud-Din Malla in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday morning.

A massive manhunt has been launched to trace Malla. Police officials have confirmed deploying several rescue teams. The incident comes just days after terrorists killed BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father and brother in Bandipora district.

Police had blamed Lashkar-e-Toiba for the pre-planned killing.

Following the killing of BJP members, many political leaders and activists have demanded security particularly those who live in vulnerable areas.

Police have told WION that they are checking facts and details regarding the abduction.