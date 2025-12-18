/Jeddah-bound Air India Express flight makes 'precautionary' landing in Cochin - Here's how major risk was averted

A Kozhikode-bound Air India Express flight with 160 passengers made a "precautionary" landing at Cochin International Airport on Thursday (Dec 18). The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said that the emergency landing happened due to issues involving the aircraft's tyres. An Air India Express spokesperson said that the Jeddah-Kozhikode flight was diverted to the Cochin International Airport and "made a precautionary landing due to suspected damage to the aircraft’s tyre likely caused by a foreign object on the runway at Jeddah airport".
"The aircraft landed safely in Kochi, and all guests are being connected to Kozhikode by road. We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains our highest priority in every aspect of our operations," the Air India Express spokesperson also added. The aircraft landed safely at 09.07 am under full emergency conditions, the statement also said.
(This is a developing story)