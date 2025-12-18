/Jeddah-bound Air India Express flight makes 'precautionary' landing in Cochin - Here's how major risk was averted

A Kozhikode-bound Air India Express flight with 160 passengers made a "precautionary" landing at Cochin International Airport on Thursday (Dec 18). The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said that the emergency landing happened due to issues involving the aircraft's tyres. An Air India Express spokesperson said that the Jeddah-Kozhikode flight was diverted to the Cochin International Airport and "made a precautionary landing due to suspected damage to the aircraft’s tyre likely caused by a foreign object on the runway at Jeddah airport".