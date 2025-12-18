Google Preferred
  Wion
  India
  Jeddah-bound Air India Express flight makes 'precautionary' landing in Cochin - Here's how major risk was averted

Jeddah-bound Air India Express flight makes 'precautionary' landing in Cochin - Here's how major risk was averted

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 11:41 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 11:41 IST
Jeddah-bound Air India Express flight makes 'precautionary' landing in Cochin - Here's how major risk was averted

Air India Express Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

An Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode with 160 passengers made a precautionary landing at Cochin Airport due to suspected tyre damage caused by a foreign object on the Jeddah runway. All passengers landed safely and were arranged to travel to Kozhikode by road.

A Kozhikode-bound Air India Express flight with 160 passengers made a "precautionary" landing at Cochin International Airport on Thursday (Dec 18). The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said that the emergency landing happened due to issues involving the aircraft's tyres. An Air India Express spokesperson said that the Jeddah-Kozhikode flight was diverted to the Cochin International Airport and "made a precautionary landing due to suspected damage to the aircraft’s tyre likely caused by a foreign object on the runway at Jeddah airport".

"The aircraft landed safely in Kochi, and all guests are being connected to Kozhikode by road. We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains our highest priority in every aspect of our operations," the Air India Express spokesperson also added. The aircraft landed safely at 09.07 am under full emergency conditions, the statement also said.

(This is a developing story)

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

