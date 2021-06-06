Jammu Kashmir Police vaccinates 100% employees, 75% got second dose

Leading by example in vaccinating its staff, Jammu Kashmir Police has administered first dose of coronavirus vaccine to all its personnel while more than 75 per cent of the staff has been given the second dose

“We have vaccinated 100 percent JK Police employees and also given second shot to more than 75 percent," said IG (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been at forefront when it came to Corona Curfew. It has been able to implement restrictions on the ground while making sure the patients reach hospitals.

“Jammu Kashmir Police provided safe & smooth passages to people in need. Special helpline was established for Covid positive people. While as special permissions were given for ambulances ie they can use wrong side if any traffic jam on the road,” said IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The Jammu Kashmir Police is the first government department in the union territory that has vaccinated every police employee.

“The vehicles that were carrying oxygen cylinders were treated at par with ambulances.” said IG (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar.