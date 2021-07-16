Jammu and Kashmir: Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Alamdar Colony, Danmar region of Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Police IG Vijay Kumar said that the terrorists were locals and belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba. "Two local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI.

Terrorists and security personnel engaged in a gunfight on Friday morning after a joint police-army squad cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As security forces closed in on the location where terrorists were hiding, they were met with a barrage of fire, which sparked the confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies)