Jammu and Kashmir police inspector shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district

Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was rushed to Bijbehara sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
A J&K police officer was shot dead by terrorists while he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
“Bhat was returning home after attending evening prayers in a nearby mosque when was shot at. He was on leave”, the official said.
Bhat was posted in Pulwama's Lethpora area.
